Rain and flooding may spare some of San Antonio's Memorial Day weekend

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While the National Weather Service posted a flash flood watch until 7 p.m. on Monday night for San Antonio, surrounding counties, and the Hill Country, there will likely be more sun poking through the clouds on Sunday and Monday.

The flood watch is in effect largely because the ground is already saturated, so it will take very little rain to cause flooding. It's good to keep that very much in mind this weekend.

Saturday looks like a real washout with rain falling over all of the area and it will probably be best to make indoor plans only, but forecasts are now showing lower rain chances for Sunday and Monday along with partly to mostly sunny conditions.

Less of the San Antonio area is likely to see rain on Sunday and Monday, so there may be time to roll out the grill and fire it up for Sunday's 7 p.m. Spurs playoff game against the Oklahoma Thunder. Just keep an umbrella near the grill.

You will need to keep a close eye on the weather forecast at all times if you want to salvage an outdoor gathering or an outdoor Memorial Day service for the nation's fallen servicemembers on Sunday or Monday.

And remember to "Turn Around, Don't Drown," at flooded low water crossings.

The weather service reports unsettled weather remains with the San Antonio area perhaps into next weekend. Rain activity is again expected to greatly increase on Tuesday on Wednesday of next week.