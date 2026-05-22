ICE seeks office space in San Antonio, in addition to warehouse conversion

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U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is apparently seeking 65,000 square feet of new office space somewhere within Loop 1604 as the federal agency works to expand its San Antonio presence.

Local lease offers were to be submitted to the General Accounting Office (GSA) by the end of last month.

The agency has yet to announce if a lease was awarded, but it did send a statement to Texas Public Radio, which inquired about ICE's plans to find large office space in San Antonio.

"GSA is committed to working with all of our partner agencies to meet their workspace needs," the statement said. "GSA remains focused on supporting this administration’s goal of fortifying the federal footprint and providing the best workplaces for our federal agencies to meet their mission.”

The office space would be in addition to an East Side warehouse that it plans to convert into a migrant detention center.

Government / Politics Can a zoning change stop the East Side ICE detention center? Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones joins The Source to discuss the San Antonio City Council’s zoning change aimed at stopping a planned ICE detention center. Meanwhile, ICE says it plans to open the facility on Sept. 30. Listen • 24:37

San Antonio City Hall has pushed back against the planned detention center. But the city’s legal authority appears limited: recent reporting suggests San Antonio’s zoning changes may restrict future private detention centers, while federal facilities remain largely beyond local zoning control.

At the same time, ICE says it expects to begin full operations at the warehouse by the end of September 2026, according to a letter from a local ICE official received last week.