Fall arrives in San Antonio area Sept. 22; relief from heat is weeks away

Fall is less than two weeks away for San Antonians, but there's no need to pull sweaters out of storage or start brewing up pumpkin spiced lattes.

The Weather Prediction Center reports September in the Alamo City is expected to be typical of any September, which means average highs around 90 and lows that will occasionally dip into the upper 60s.

San Antonio may see the first of those upper 60s sunrise temperatures on Wednesday this week. Mid 90s can be expected as highs this week with plenty of sunshine.

San Antonio also sees a little more than 3.5 inches of rain in an average September.

San Antonio saw some of that rain over the weekend, thanks to the remnants of former Hurricane Lorena. Some spots of northwest Bexar County received 1.5 inches of rain over the weekend.

The fall outlook through November for the city calls for above average temperatures and below average rainfall, forecasters said.

The city's first significant cold front usually arrives around Halloween, and the first freeze usually hits a little after Thanksgiving, according to records from the National Weather Service.