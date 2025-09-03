Moisture from hurricane and cold front could bring rain for San Antonio

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Hurricane Lorena may be hugging the Pacific Coast of Mexico, but it could still generate enough moist air over South Texas to help bring San Antonio rain late this weekend and into next week.

A cold front is expected to collide with that tropical moisture over South Texas to boost rain chances.

There's only a slight chance of showers on Saturday night for the Alamo City, but more than half of the area could see rain on Sunday and Monday before shower activity tapers off on Monday and Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, forecasters said there were two possibilities for Lorena. It could move farther to the east with landfall across the Baja Peninsula or slow down with a westward track and weaken rapidly with no landfall at all.

But regardless of its direction, moisture levels are expected to rise across South Texas. And there is a concern for heavy rainfall and potential flooding, especially over northern sections of the Hill Country.

The weekend rain outlook will grow clearer as the week goes on.

September is the month San Antonio usually sees the most rain from a tropical disturbance. Even Hurricanes that make landfall on the Pacific Coast of Mexico can generate rain and flooding for San Antonio.

October can also see impactful tropical activity. Forecasters said in October 1998, two Pacific hurricanes, not Atlantic ones, caused deadly flooding in San Antonio. Heavy rains from the remnants of Hurricanes Madeline and Lester unleashed torrents in the area that caused 11 deaths in Bexar County and $750 million in damage.