San Antonio's Friday commute may see rain, and hurricane season starts Sunday

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

A weak cold front will push into the Hill Country by early Friday morning and trigger showers and possibly more severe weather, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters said some of that storm activity may remain intact long enough to push further south into the I-35 corridor, including San Antonio, before the morning rush hour on Friday. Morning commuters may want to plan on adding additional time to get to work because roads may still be slick.

Rainfall totals are not expected to exceed an inch, but sudden, heavy rains could cause flash flooding because the ground remains soaked from rains this week.

More than half the area should see rain early Friday morning. Rain chances fade after 1 p.m. on Friday and the weekend appears to be mostly dry, but with plenty of clouds. Weekend high will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Meanwhile, the Atlantic hurricane season begins on Sunday and runs through Nov. 30. Tropical disturbances are often San Antonio's only source of rainfall during the hot and dry summers.

If those tropical disturbances grow strong enough this season, they'll be named. This year's list of names includes Dexter, Jerry, Pablo, Tanya, and Wendy. Those names may sound friendly, but as hurricanes they could be deadly.

The World Metrological Organization reports six alphabetical lists with 21 names each are reused every six years. There are backup plans if those lists are exhausted.

Once hurricanes only received female names, but that changed in 1979 and now names alternate back and forth between female and male names.

The names of deadly or costly hurricanes are retired to show sensitivity and avoid confusion. The deadly Hurricane Katrina was among those names that has been retired. That hurricane sent thousands of evacuees into San Antonio after it landed near New Orleans in 2005.

This hurricane season is expected to be above average in activity, including up to four or five major hurricanes.