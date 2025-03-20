Spring arrives in desiccated San Antonio, but certain plants ensure season's beauty can still bloom

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Spring officially arrived in San Antonio at 4:01 a.m. on Wednesday, stirring the imaginations of gardeners and landscapers about spring planting.

But major indicators suggest new spring plantings should be done on a smaller scale and be drought tolerant if they are to survive without high water use.

The San Antonio Water System (SAWS) is charging a $10 monthly surcharge on a residential home for every 1,000 gallons used above 20,000 gallons a month.

Brian Kirkpatrick / TPR The Texas rosebud is another drought-friendly plant on San Pedro Creek.

The National Weather Service reported only 1.7 inches of rain have fallen at San Antonio International Airport since Jan. 1. That's nearly 3.4 inches below average for this time of year.

The U.S. Drought Monitor reported all of Bexar County is in extreme drought, and the Weather Climate Prediction Center reported temperatures are likely to be above normal and precipitation below normal from March through June.

The Edwards Aquifer level on Wednesday stood at 626 feet. If it drops below 625 feet for 10 days and the Comal Spring flows drop below 45 cubic feet per second over a 10-day rolling average, Stage 5 water restrictions could be declared on permitted water pumpers by the Edwards Aquifer Authority. Under Stage 5, pumpers must reduce water withdrawals by 44%.

Brian Kirkpatrick / TPR Texas compact sage is another water saving option found on the creek.

SAWS has drawn in water from its other sources beyond the aquifer, allowing its customers to follow Stage 3 water restrictions.

Under Stage 3, residents may only water their yards by automated sprinklers once a week based on street address between the hours of 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. to midnight. Hand-watering is still permitted at any time. Washing of driveways and sidewalks is not permitted at any time. Residential car-washing is allowed once a week, either on a Saturday or Sunday, and without water waste. Think bucket and sponge method.

Visit this link at SAWS for water saving plant suggestions and rebates and coupons to make it all more affordable.

Brian Kirkpatrick / TPR Succulents, like this red yucca on the creek, will also make you want to hug your water bill.

Other spring flower bed ideas for the dry spring ahead could come from a visit to the San Antonio Botanical Garden or a stroll through the San Pedro Creek Culture Park through the west end of downtown San Antonio. Either way, native plants are a great option.

Among the native plants along the creek are mealy blue sage, red yucca, Texas redbud trees, compact Texas sage, live oaks, and Mexican feather grass.