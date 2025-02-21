Freezing rain creeps into San Antonio forecast to start weekend

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory as a precaution for Bexar, Comal, Guadalupe, and Wilson Counties from 6 p.m. Friday night to 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

Forecasters said ice accumulations of a few hundredths to a tenth of an inch are possible.

Motorists are advised to use caution if they must travel during that period. Untreated roads, bridges, and overpasses could become slick and dangerous.

Bexar County spokesman—Issac Neri—said county roads have been treated with a brine solution followed by chat rock.

Texas Department of Transportation crews have been treating major highways in the San Antonio area.

Rain chances of only 20 to 30% are in the forecast during the advisory period for San Antonio, but there is concern that small possibility of rain could combine with freezing temperatures.

The low in San Antonio on Saturday morning will be 31.

A warming trend begins on Sunday when temperatures will climb into the 60s. Highs in the 70s are expected all of next week.