© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Freezing rain creeps into San Antonio forecast to start weekend

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published February 21, 2025 at 2:30 PM CST
This dump truck at the Bexar County Judson Public Works Center was loaded with chat gravel on Feb. 2, 2024
Bexar County
This dump truck at the Bexar County Public Works Judson Service Center carried chat gravel on Feb. 21, 2025

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory as a precaution for Bexar, Comal, Guadalupe, and Wilson Counties from 6 p.m. Friday night to 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

Forecasters said ice accumulations of a few hundredths to a tenth of an inch are possible.

Motorists are advised to use caution if they must travel during that period. Untreated roads, bridges, and overpasses could become slick and dangerous.

Bexar County spokesman—Issac Neri—said county roads have been treated with a brine solution followed by chat rock.

Texas Department of Transportation crews have been treating major highways in the San Antonio area.

Rain chances of only 20 to 30% are in the forecast during the advisory period for San Antonio, but there is concern that small possibility of rain could combine with freezing temperatures.

The low in San Antonio on Saturday morning will be 31.

A warming trend begins on Sunday when temperatures will climb into the 60s. Highs in the 70s are expected all of next week.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
Environment & Natural Resources TPRTop StoriesWinter Weatherfreeze
Brian Kirkpatrick
brian@tpr.org
See stories by Brian Kirkpatrick