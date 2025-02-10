Dress in layers and hold on tight: San Antonio weather is a wet rollercoaster this week

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

If you don't like the weather this week in San Antonio, just wait a minute and it will change — just like the old saying about Texas weather in general.

This week has it all — fog, drizzle, rain, cold and warm temperatures, according to the National Weather Service.

The best rain chances will be on Tuesday and Tuesday night. Most of the San Antonio region should see some rain during that period. Up to a tenth or a quarter-of-an-inch could fall on the Alamo City with higher amounts possible with thunderstorms.

The highs this week are really hard to keep up with because of cold fronts, including one expected to pass to the south of San Antonio, only to slide back to the north.

From highs near 70 on Tuesday, the city will see temperatures rise to 84 on Wednesday, then down again to 53 on Thursday, and then up again to 62 on Friday.

Early morning lows are all over the place too, from 59 on Wednesday morning to 39 on Thursday morning. Temperatures at sunrise Friday and Sunday mornings may also remain at 39.

San Antonio's years-long drought has not seen much rain relief from any of the cold fronts that have passed through this winter.

Only 1.14 inches of rain have fallen at San Antonio International Airport since Jan. 1, which is 1.44 inches below year-to-date rainfall averages.