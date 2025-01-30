San Antonio shaken and stirred by another Falls City earthquake

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

A 4.5-magnitude earthquake hit near Falls City late Wednesday, about 40 miles southeast of San Antonio.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the quake in Karnes County happened at around 9:30 p.m.

USGS said damage can usually occur when an earthquake reaches between a 4 to 5 magnitude.

Earthquake detected 19 km ENE of Falls City, Texas

⭕ Magnitude: 4.5 ⭕ Significance: 652 (up to ~1000)



⚠️ Shaking Intensity

Moderate shaking expected near the epicenter; light to moderate shaking in Falls City.



💬 Recommendation

Residents near the epicenter should stay alert… pic.twitter.com/dAHmkubkKu — Seism AI (@seism_AI) January 30, 2025

USGS added that a smaller 2.7 quake struck sometime after midnight.

Social media platforms, including X, immediately responded with surprise and fascination.

San Antonio having an earthquake is wild.



Me feeling my house shake is even more wild 😭 — Stephanie🌻 (@stephiejoo) January 30, 2025

Anybody in Austin are feel the earthquake near San Antonio? Seems like it was an hour ago. I didn't feel anything but remember hearing some rumbling....assumed it was thunder. — the worm (@wormsforbrains) January 30, 2025

I never thought my first earthquake would’ve been felt from San Antonio. WTF is going on? 2025 is wild 🤯 — Steve (@4CASTSteve) January 30, 2025

Karnes County has seen several earthquakes over the past few years.

Last February saw several temblors within a few days. Almost two dozen earthquakes were recorded near Falls City — including one with a 4.7 magnitude — and were felt in San Antonio and as far away as Round Rock.

Experts tied many earthquakes in Texas to saltwater disposal wells, where wastewater and chemicals from fracking are pumped into the ground.

In recent years, the Texas Railroad Commission has directed some disposal wells to reduce the pressure of the fluid injected into the wells.

The temblors, regardless of size or reason, remain a subject of fascination for many residents in the area, including in San Antonio. In 2022, many Alamo City residents felt sustained shaking from a 5.4 quake in West Texas.