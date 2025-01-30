© 2025 Texas Public Radio
San Antonio shaken and stirred by another Falls City earthquake

Texas Public Radio | By TPR Staff
Published January 30, 2025 at 11:57 AM CST
A waveform seismograph registers a minor seismic movement.
Inquam Photos
/
Reuters
A waveform seismograph registers a minor seismic movement.

A 4.5-magnitude earthquake hit near Falls City late Wednesday, about 40 miles southeast of San Antonio.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the quake in Karnes County happened at around 9:30 p.m.

USGS said damage can usually occur when an earthquake reaches between a 4 to 5 magnitude.

USGS added that a smaller 2.7 quake struck sometime after midnight.

Social media platforms, including X, immediately responded with surprise and fascination.

Karnes County has seen several earthquakes over the past few years.

Last February saw several temblors within a few days. Almost two dozen earthquakes were recorded near Falls City — including one with a 4.7 magnitude — and were felt in San Antonio and as far away as Round Rock.

Experts tied many earthquakes in Texas to saltwater disposal wells, where wastewater and chemicals from fracking are pumped into the ground.

Residents near Falls City felt more trembling on Thursday and Friday mornings.

In recent years, the Texas Railroad Commission has directed some disposal wells to reduce the pressure of the fluid injected into the wells.

The temblors, regardless of size or reason, remain a subject of fascination for many residents in the area, including in San Antonio. In 2022, many Alamo City residents felt sustained shaking from a 5.4 quake in West Texas.

