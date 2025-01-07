SAWS contains sewage spill after mechanical issues at South Side treatment plant

A mechanical failure at a San Antonio Water System (SAWS) treatment plant on the South Side on Sunday night resulted in thousands of gallons of sewage spilled, some of it into the San Antonio River.

The city-owned utility reported 100,000 gallons were spilled from the Steven M. Clouse Water Recycling Center on the city's South Side.

SAWS spokesperson Anne Hayden said the spill was quickly detected and contained. Hayden added that the spill was on property and has since been cleaned up.

Some part of the spill did leak into the San Antonio River but has since been diluted.

Hayden said SAWS was required to report the spill because it exceeded 100,000 gallons, even though most of it was contained to the plant.

SAWS worked with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and the San Antonio River Authority to check downstream for any environmental damage, which was not found.