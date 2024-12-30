San Antonio's 2025 to get off to a chilly start after record heat

The National Weather Service reports a cold front was expected to push into San Antonio late Monday or early Tuesday, dropping daytime highs by 20 degrees.

The high on Monday was expected to push to near 90, beating the previous high for the date of 83, set back in 1951.

The high on Tuesday was expected to be around 69.

After the front's arrival, daytime highs in the 60s and early morning lows in the 40s were expected for much of the remainder of the work week.

Early morning lows in the 30s are expected across the Hill Country.

New Year's Eve should be mostly clear, which means no midnight fog to obscure the big fireworks show around the Tower of the Americas during "Celebrate San Antonio."

The tens of thousands of revelers expected downtown should consider a jacket with midnight temperatures in the upper 40s.

Unfortunately, it will be another dry cold front, generating no rain for drought-stricken San Antonio. Just under 24 inches of rain has been recorded at San Antonio International Airport for all of 2024. That is nearly nine inches below an average year.

Because of the drought and wildfire danger, Bexar County has banned the roadside sales of fireworks described as rockets with sticks or missiles with fins.