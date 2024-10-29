Bexar County commissioners approve outdoor burn ban; some fireworks may be targeted next

Bexar County commissioners on Tuesday approved a 90-day burn ban that would include the New Year's holiday, effective immediately.

County Fire Marshal Chris Lopez recommended the burn ban because of fire-prone conditions that could lead to wildfires.

He told commissioners he may be back soon to recommend a ban on some aerial fireworks used locally to welcome the New Year.

"More than likely, we will be coming back to you all, unless we have significant rainfall," he said of a possible ban on roadside vendor sales of missiles with fins and rockets with sticks.

Lopez said the 90-day outdoor burn ban could also be lifted by significant rainfall.

County Judge Peter Sakai said there seemed to be a pattern of the county passing a burn ban and then quickly seeing some rain. The county certainly could use such a fortunate coincidence now as extreme drought conditions continue.

Residents with no trash collection services available and with wind speeds under 15 miles an hour may still burn trash in burn barrels with metal wire mesh screens on top to prevent the spread of sparks and flames. It's the one exception to all other forms of outdoor burning unless authorized by the fire marshal's office.

The county fire marshal reported there were 51 brush related fires in the county in September. That grew to 78 brush fires in October.

A violation of the burn ban is a class C misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed $500.

During the drought, rural residents of the county have been encouraged to remove dry and overgrown vegetation from around their homes to protect themselves from wildfires.

Properties should also get rid of any potential fuel to feed a wildfire, especially if it's located along the perimeter of a home. A wood pile is one example. Those items should be hauled off or relocated, not burned.