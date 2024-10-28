© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Cold front may ghost San Antonio this Halloween

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published October 28, 2024 at 2:23 PM CDT
NOAA satellite image over Texas on Oct. 28, 2024 shows clouds between the I-35 corridor and coast, but largely sunny elsewhere.
Screengrab
/
NOAA
A NOAA satellite image over Texas on Oct. 28 shows clouds between the I-35 corridor and coast, but largely sunny elsewhere.

Trick-or-treat temperatures in San Antonio on Thursday night may be in the lower 80s or upper 70s, according to the National Weather Service.

A much-desired cold front may not ring San Antonio's doorbell, instead stalling nearby.

It could breeze in close enough to lower temperatures Wednesday and Thursday by just a few degrees during the day and at night.

The cold front could also trigger a shower or two for the drought-stricken region. The best chances will be between 1 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Thursday. Forecasters said more than a third of the area could see rain.

The city has now gone 50 days without measurable rain, and all of Bexar County is under extreme drought conditions.

San Antonians remain under water restrictions that allow them to water just once a week with automatic sprinklers and could see pricey surcharges on water use above 20,000 gallons per month.

For the year, San Antonio has recorded little more than 21 inches of rain at the international airport or about half-a-foot below the year-to-date average.

San Antonio often sees rain from hurricanes or other tropical disturbances this time of year. The weather service reports the Atlantic hurricane season ends on Nov. 1, but the chances of storms quickly drop off before then.

