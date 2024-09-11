© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Hurricane Francine headed to Louisiana but still creating dangerous Texas coast conditions

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published September 11, 2024 at 12:42 PM CDT
Path of Francine as of 10 a.m. on Sept. 9, 2024
National Weather Service
Path of Francine as of 10 a.m. on Sept. 9, 2024

Hurricane Francine continues to churn towards the coast of Louisiana to make landfall Wednesday night, but it continues to create dangerous boating and beach conditions along the Texas coast.

A coastal flood warning remains in effect for much of the Texas coast, from near Corpus Christi, and stretching far to the northeast, until 1 p.m. Thursday. Storm surge is expected to inundate public beach areas.

There is also a high risk of rip currents through Thursday afternoon.

National Weather Service description of how rip currents work
National Weather Service
National Weather Service description of how rip currents work

Port Aransas Mayor Wendy Moore ordered Port Aransas beaches closed to overnight camping from 6 p.m. Wednesday through 6 a.m. Thursday morning. Beach conditions are expected to be improved by the weekend for those making a late summer run to the coast.

A small craft advisory is also in effect for the Texas coast.

A small craft advisory is in effect for the entire Texas coast through Wednesday night
National Weather Service
A small craft advisory is in effect for the entire Texas coast through Wednesday night

The weekend beach forecast for the Corpus Christi area calls for highs in the 90s with a light wind. There is only a very slight chance of showers on Saturday. There's a 40% chance on Sunday.

