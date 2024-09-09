Tropical Storm Francine packing high winds, beach flooding, and rip currents for lower Texas coast.

A tropical storm watch is in effect from just south of Padre Island to just north of Port Mansfield until Tuesday night as Tropical Storm Francine brushes by the Texas coast.

Tropical force winds over land are possible in the watch area. Forecasters also warned of beach area flooding from Padre Island to Corpus Christi and Rockport.

A small craft advisory also runs along the lower Texas coast to tell boat owners to stay docked. And dangerous currents are also expected from Padre Island to the middle Texas coast.

All the watches and advisories are in effect until around 7 p.m. Tuesday as Francine appeared to move further away from the lower Texas coast.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, Francine was on a track for landfall in the upper Texas or Louisiana coastlines. San Antonio, like much of South Texas, is expected to see little to no rain from Francine.

The best rain chance for the week was a paltry 20% on Wednesday.

