Single-use container ban in San Marcos parks is 'definitely a win' for the river

The City of San Marcos passed a “can ban” ordinance banning single-use beverage containers on the San Marcos River within city limits and in certain areas of city parks.

This includes, but is not limited to, single-use containers made of metal, aluminum, cardboard, Styrofoam, plastic or glass. The ban was made official at Tuesday's San Marcos City Council meeting and will go into effect on May 1.

“The number of visitors to the San Marcos River has increased exponentially over the years, and we do see a lot more trash along the riverside parks and in the river,” said Virginia Parker, executive director of the San Marcos River Foundation.

City Council members said the ban would help keep the local waterways clean. Similar bans have also been passed in the nearby cities of Martindale and New Braunfels.

“This is a big deal for our community,” said City Council Member Jude Prather. He believes the similarities in bans across local rivers will be useful for visitors. “This just becomes a known fact. When you float the rivers in Central Texas, you don't bring single-use containers for beverages.”

Picnic areas will be unaffected by this ordinance. What the city calls “No Zones” banning single-use drink containers will be marked with signs and include areas close to the river.

According to the ordinance, violating the new rule could result in a misdemeanor citation and a fine of up to $500. However, city officials said they will not be issuing citations for violations for the first year the ordinance is in place. Instead, they’ll focus on educating the public and raising awareness.

“We feel confident that the educational piece will be sufficient for 90% of people,” Parker said. "This is definitely a win for the San Marcos River.”

The new rules add that people can't carry, drink or throw away alcoholic containers of five fluid ounces or less, single-use or not, in both riverfront parks and on the water. This would include things like Jell-O shot cups. (It's already illegal to drink or carry open containers of alcohol in San Marcos city parks. Drinking is allowed, though, while actively floating on the river.)

If you're thinking about bringing a cooler on the river, the new rules also say you're limited to a maximum capacity of 30 quarts per person.

