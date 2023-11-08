A cold front is expected to drop San Antonio's daytime highs 20 degrees

Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here.

A cold front is expected to blow into San Antonio by late Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

While the high on Wednesday was expected to be around 80, the highs on Friday will be around 60.

Nearly half of the city can expect some showers after late Thursday afternoon. The strongest chance of showers will be Thursday night or Friday.

Most of the city is expected to have received some rain by Friday night.

Slight to moderate rain chances will linger for San Antonio from Veterans Day on Saturday through the early part of next week.

Forecasters said some heavy showers and localized flooding could not be ruled out.

The cold front also could be packing gusty winds up to 25 miles per hour when it pushes through. The fast-moving front is expected to arrive on the Gulf Coast by Thursday night.

San Antonio is still playing catchup when it comes to rainfall as a drought has plagued the city in 2023. The rainfall deficit for the year is nearly one foot below year-to-date averages, according to rain measurements at the international airport.