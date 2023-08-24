San Antonio warns residents of potential outages as Texas grid staggers under extreme demand

Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg asked residents to conserve power on Thursday. He said there was a possibility of power outages between 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. in 15 minute increments.

"Number one, remain calm, follow instructions from officials and local authorities, and help us again by conserving energy," he said. "Two, find an alternative power source plan for batteries and alternative power sources to meet your needs. When power goes out, such as a portable charger or power bank and have flashlights ready. Remember never use a generator indoors. Also, number three, know your medical needs. If you rely on electricity for medical needs, make certain a power outage plan for your medical devices or refrigerated medicines is trained for."

Nirenberg asked residents to unplug all devices to avoid damage from electrical surges and keep refrigerators and freezers closed to preserve food.

He added that there were several locations throughout the city for people to cool off if needed.

"The City of San Antonio libraries are available for residents who need a cool place to stay," Nirenberg explained. "They will remain open until 9 p.m. tonight. At all parks, and that goes for parks and community centers for residents who need a cool place to stay. ... We will have a list of libraries, senior centers and county facilities that will remain open until 9 p.m., and VIA will provide no cost transportation to those facilities."

There was more information on city resources at saoemprepare.com.

Earlier on Thursday, Pablo Vargas, the CEO of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), said electricity supplies in Texas will be tighter than ever on Thursday, just as triple digit temperatures returned to San Antonio. He called on customers to conserve energy.

ERCOT issued an appeal to conserve energy from 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

It requested that all government agencies, including city and county offices, to implement all programs to reduce energy use at their facilities.

There have been calls for voluntary energy conservation this summer, including two in the past week, but this was more urgent.

Joshua Rhodes, an energy analyst at UT Austin, offered some tips on how people can reduce energy use and help protect grid stability.

"Maybe don't start that load of laundry until 10 o'clock or so. And if it's safe to do, maybe have it at just a degree or two warmer. One of the tricks people can do is actually pre-cool their home. So cool it down a little further earlier in the day and then let the thermostat go up a few degrees so that the temperature stays comfortable.”

ERCOT also called for conservation on the part of large electric customers that have volunteered to lower their energy use in this kind of situation.

The advisories triggered concerns that began with 2021's winter storm, when the power grid collapsed and left much of the city and state in freezing — and in some cases, fatal — darkness.

Jerry Clayton, Fernando Ortiz Jr. and KUT's Trey Shaar contributed to this report.

