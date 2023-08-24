Low water levels forced Jacob’s Well to close to swimmers. Now Blue Hole is closed, too.

Drought and water scarcity in Wimberley have already closed Jacob's Well for swimming, and now the effects are being felt at the nearby Blue Hole Regional Park.

The popular swimming spot is closing for two weeks, starting this Monday, as water levels are two feet below where they should be.

The Wimberley Water Supply Corporation says water levels within the Middle Trinity Aquifer — which supplies water to the region — are dropping at an alarming rate due to high temperatures, population increase, tourism, development and lack of rainfall.

Earlier this summer, Jacob's Well had zero water flow for the sixth time in its recorded history. The same water that flows out of Jacob's Well feeds a significant amount of water to Cypress Creek, which is the main waterway of the Blue Hole.

In April, the Hays Trinity Groundwater Conservation District fined Aqua Texas, a water utility company with customers in Hays County, nearly half a million dollars for pumping almost twice the amount of water it was allowed last year out of the Trinity Aquifer.

Low water levels at Jacob’s Well have been a recurring issue, and experts say the health of these swimming spots is an indicator of the region’s water supply.

The Wimberley Parks and Recreation department will reassess the conditions at Blue Hole Regional Park and Cypress Creek in two weeks. Department staff said there's hope the situation will improve, but there is a possibility the swimming hole will be closed for longer.

"We understand the disappointment and frustration that this early closure brings to our community," Richard Shaver, director of Wimberley Parks and Recreation, said in a news release. "This decision was not taken lightly, and we want to assure our visitors that their safety will always be our highest priority."

The park’s other recreational activities, such as the regional hike and bike trails, picnic areas, playscapes and sports courts will remain open. BBQ grills are closed due to the burn ban.

Visitors who purchased day passes to swim at the park are eligible for full refunds. For inquiries, questions, or concerns, the public is invited to reach out to Blue Hole Regional Park at parks@cityofwimberley.com.

