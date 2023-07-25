SAWS customers remain in Stage 2 restrictions amid drop in aquifer levels

Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here.

The San Antonio Water System (SAWS) said on Tuesday that customers will remain in Stage 2 water restrictions despite lower water levels in the Edwards Aquifer.

The aquifer declared Stage 4 restrictions on Monday which means it must cut water use by 40 percent. It provides about half of the SAWS water supply.

SAWS communication manager Anne Hayden said that their customers will remain unaffected.

“Because we’ve invested our ratepayer dollars and invested in those non-Edwards Aquifer water supplies, we’re able to continue to supply water to our customers without affecting the permits that the Edwards Aquifer depends on,” she explained.

Watering with an irrigation system, hose, or sprinkler is allowed once a week between the hours of 7-11 a.m. and 7-11 p.m. Hand-held watering is allowed any time of day. SAWS is patrolling neighborhoods and issuing citations for those who violate guidelines.

“We’ve issued more than 3,000 already this year,” Hayden added.

She reiterated that the Edwards Aquifer Authority controls pumping permits, not utilities.

“So please be aware that we’re in stage two, and we’re trying very hard not to make it more serious. Everybody needs to follow those rules,” Hayden said.

Smaller utilities may have to adjust their restrictions.

For the latest information on the San Antonio Water System’s restrictions, visit www.saws.org .