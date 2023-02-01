© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Environment

One killed, two hospitalized in South Texas pipeline explosion

Texas Public Radio | By Paul Flahive
Published February 1, 2023 at 12:42 PM CST
A pipeline in Pearsall, Texas exploded as a maintenance crew worked on it Tuesday. The blast killed one and two others were hospitalized.

Fire crews were called just before noon Tuesday to respond to the emergency outside the city an hour southwest of San Antonio.

The cause of the explosion has not been made public, but may have come from a leak, according to sources with knowledge of the incident.

Federal and state regulators confirmed they were investigating.

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) announced Wednesday it was investigating. The Texas Railroad Commission also confirmed its own review.

Nexus Integrity Management, based in Corpus Christi, employed the men, according to OSHA. The company's website says it maintains pipelines. The pipeline belongs to Targa, based in Houston.

The Frio County Sheriff's office did not respond to TPR's requests for comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Paul Flahive
Paul Flahive can be reached at Paul@tpr.org
