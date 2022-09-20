Summer 2022 was the hottest in San Antonio's recorded history

The National Weather Service reports the summer of 2022 has been the hottest in San Antonio's recorded history.

Matt Brady, a meteorologist with the weather service, reported the average mean temperature for this summer was 88.1 degrees, between June 1 and Aug. 31, nudging out the 88 degrees recorded during the same period in 2011.

The community saw 58 100-degree days in 2022 so far. One more such day will tie it with 2009 for most 100-degree days seen in a single year.

Highs will push 100 along and east of the U.S. 281 corridor on Thursday and Friday.

Forecasters said 2022 could likely be the hottest year ever as above normal temperatures continue.

A severe drought continues for South Texas and the Hill Country this year. A ban on outdoor burning remains in place for Bexar, Atascosa, Comal, and Medina Counties due to fire prone conditions.

The largest grass fires this summer were reported separately near Camp Bullis in northwest Bexar County, in deep south Bexar County, south of Medina Lake in Medina County, near Enchanted Rock in Fredericksburg, and in Kimble County, where Junction is the county seat. Taken together, they charred thousands of acres.

Medina County / A wildfire south of Medina Lake left behind scorched earth this summer

Two popular Hill County swimming holes, the Blue Hole and Jacob's Well, both near Wimberley in Hays County, were closed this summer after water levels or flows dipped to unhealthy levels.

The Frio River dried up in some spots and dripped to zero flow rates in others. Medina Lake, west of San Antonio, was only 7% full on Tuesday.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reports the water release from Canyon Dam onto the Guadalupe River on Tuesday flowed at only 71 cubic feet per second, but tubing season is nearly over.

The City of San Antonio was officially more than 15 inches behind its annual rainfall total in 2022.

Little more than eight inches of rain have fallen all year at San Antonio International Airport, the official rainfall recording station for the city that is monitored by the National Weather Service.

San Antonio residents remain under Stage 2 water restrictions. The San Antonio Water System said residents can only water once a week during certain hours with automatic sprinklers based on their street address.

SAWS has stepped up fines against violators as the drought drags on. Average fines are $150 and could come without a warning first, given the public education campaign launched months ago by the water utility.