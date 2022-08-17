Potential rainmakers on the way to San Antonio

The National Weather Service reports a cold front is expected to trigger showers Thursday and Friday as it pushes through the region.

Sudden, heavy downpours could not be ruled out. Some spots could receive up to 2 inches of rain. Forecasters said some storm cells could also produce gusty winds. Temperatures will also drop a bit.

Meanwhile, a tropical wave is pushing towards the Bay of Campeche this weekend, another potential rain maker for San Antonio on Sunday and into early next week.

NWS-San Antonio / Moderate rain chances towards the weekend

The last tropical wave early this week left at least half-an-inch of badly needed rain in San Antonio.

Several inches of rain fell along the border, causing some flooding. During a 48-hour period it dropped nearly 6 inches of rain in west Val Verde County, where Del Rio is the county seat.

Forecasters said rain chances were moderate Thursday and Friday. Rain chances taper off slowly afterwards before increasing again Sunday through Tuesday.

Extreme drought conditions continue across South Texas and the Hill Country. Many cities have water restrictions in place as creeks, rivers, and lakes dry up. Some water wells have gone dry too.

Little more than 5-and-a-half inches of rain has fallen all year at San Antonio International Airport.

As of Wednesday, the city was13.96 inches behind average rainfall totals for the year.