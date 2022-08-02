July was the hottest ever in San Antonio, 2022 may be hottest year ever

The National Weather Service reports San Antonio just recorded its hottest July ever.

The year as a whole is on track to be the hottest ever. The city has recorded 100-degree days or higher 50 times this year. The record hottest year for San Antonio was in 2009 when 59-such days were recorded.

Area waterways continue to dry up. Medina Lake, west of San Antonio, is about 10% full. The release from Canyon Lake onto the Guadalupe River is 68 cubic feet per second, making for a very slow tube float.

The City of Wimberley on Monday posted this notice on its website about a popular swimming hole:

"Swimming at Blue Hole will be suspended beginning August 1st, 2022 until August 15th, 2022. If bacteria and visibility conditions remain the same, swimming will be suspended for another two weeks. We are unable to predict if Blue Hole will open again for the 2022 season. We will continue to monitor these conditions and update via email for those with swimming reservations as well as on our social media pages. During this time, staff will be issuing 100% refunds for all swimming reservations during the two-week period."

The city reports the camp around the swimming hole remains open.

Wildfires continue to be common locally and across Texas due to fire prone conditions. The Texas Forest Service posted this list of wildfire locations, acres consumed, and percent contained on its website on Monday.

Active Wildfires:

Durango Fire, Washington County - 20 acres, 90% contained

McWright Fire, Hunt County - 15.6 acres, 95% contained

Snake Draw Fire, Parker County - 18 acres, 30% contained

Warpath Fire, Callahan County - 200 acres, 25% contained

Juniper Ridge Fire, King County - 4.6 acres, 50% contained

Shortcut Fire, Guadalupe County - 60 acres, 85% contained

Boldt Fire, DeWitt County - 326.8 acres, 75% contained

Bald Knob Fire, Coryell County - 80 acres, 40% contained

Prairie Dog Fire, Hall County - 148 acres, 90% contained

Cimmerion Fire, Kerr County - 3 acres, 95% contained

Buda Fire, Hays County - 89.5 acres, 95% contained

Sky Diver Fire, Caldwell County - 10 acres, 98% contained

Chalk Mountain Fire, Somervell County - est. 6,755 acres, 89% contained

Contained Wildfires

Anderson 4489 Fire, Anderson County - 0.5 acre

Angelina 4481 Fire, Angelina County - 15 acres

Angelina 4483 Fire, Angelina County - 7 acres

Nacogdoches 4493 Fire, Nacogdoches County - 1 acre

Cass 4492 Fire, Cass County - 2 acres

Marion 4485 Fire, Marion County - 11 acres

Red River 4487 Fire, Red River County - 1 acre

Grimes 4476 Fire, Grimes County - 10.5 acres

Montgomery 4490 Fire, Montgomery County - 1 acre

Kaufman South Fire, Kaufman County - 10 acres

Crescent Fire, San Saba County - 20 acres

Duncan Creek Fire, Knox County - 19 acres

There is a very slight chance of some rain relief this weekend. Some sea breeze showers may push west across the coastal plains on Friday and Saturday from the Gulf of Mexico.

Rainfall of up to 2 inches is possible from some those of the widely scattered showers for communities closer to the coast.

Some very stray showers may stay together long enough to reach the I-35 corridor, including San Antonio.

Any rain would be welcomed by a city that has received little more than 5 inches of rain at San Antonio International Airport for the entire year.