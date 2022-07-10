ERCOT issues conservation appeal as Texas power grid struggles to keep up with heat wave

During a time of record hot temperatures across Texas, The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) issued an appeal to residents and businesses to voluntarily conserve electricity Monday between 2-8p.m. ERCOT also issued an alert for a projected reserve capacity shortage during that time.

However, ERCOT said it does not expect system-wide outages due to the record energy demand produced by the heat wave.

ERCOT manages 90 percent of the state's power load for more than 26 million customers. On Sunday, it issued the conservation appeal as projections show demand could exceed supply on Monday afternoon.

The state's Public Utility Commission (PUC) recommends people turn up their thermostat 2-3 degrees higher from 2-7pm, avoid the use of large appliances during those hours, close shades and blinds, and use fans in order to conserve energy.

In San Antonio, CPS Energy also issued a conservation appeal — recommending the same energy saving tactics. However, CPS said it does have enough power to meet local energy demand on Monday.

Please know, CPS Energy has enough power to meet local energy demand for Monday, July 11, 2022. Please continue to follow our Yellow Day level tips found on https://t.co/ok9dZoCMlX.



You can expect CPS Energy to provide you with updates as needed.



(3/3) — CPS Energy (@cpsenergy) July 11, 2022

In February 2021, severe winter weather overwhelmed the Texas power grid, leading ERCOT to institute days-long rolling blackouts — leading to 246 deaths.

