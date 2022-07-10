© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment

ERCOT issues conservation appeal as Texas power grid struggles to keep up with heat wave

Texas Public Radio | By Dan Katz
Published July 10, 2022 at 10:18 PM CDT
FILE PHOTO: Hot weather bakes north Texas
SHELBY TAUBER/REUTERS
/
X07466
FILE PHOTO: Power lines are seen during a heat wave with expected temperatures of 102 F (39 C) in Dallas, Texas, U.S. June 12, 2022. REUTERS/Shelby Tauber/File Photo

During a time of record hot temperatures across Texas, The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) issued an appeal to residents and businesses to voluntarily conserve electricity Monday between 2-8p.m. ERCOT also issued an alert for a projected reserve capacity shortage during that time.

However, ERCOT said it does not expect system-wide outages due to the record energy demand produced by the heat wave.

ERCOT manages 90 percent of the state's power load for more than 26 million customers. On Sunday, it issued the conservation appeal as projections show demand could exceed supply on Monday afternoon.

The state's Public Utility Commission (PUC) recommends people turn up their thermostat 2-3 degrees higher from 2-7pm, avoid the use of large appliances during those hours, close shades and blinds, and use fans in order to conserve energy.

system-wide-demand (1).jpeg

In San Antonio, CPS Energy also issued a conservation appeal — recommending the same energy saving tactics. However, CPS said it does have enough power to meet local energy demand on Monday.

In February 2021, severe winter weather overwhelmed the Texas power grid, leading ERCOT to institute days-long rolling blackouts — leading to 246 deaths.

Related: Failure Of Power: How Millions Of Texans Were Left In The Dark

tpr newsletter_real reliable.png
TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Tags

Environment ERCOTTop Stories
Dan Katz
As TPR's news director, Katz leads the organization’s news and journalism efforts, overseeing the newsroom’s day-to-day management and the development of a strategic vision for the news division. He also serves on the organization’s executive leadership team.
See stories by Dan Katz