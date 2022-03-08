Seguin and parts of McQueeney without natural gas service following damage to pipeline

All of Seguin and parts of neighboring McQueeney lost natural gas service to homes and businesses on Tuesday.

CenterPoint Energy explained the outage is the result of damage to a natural gas pipeline that serves the towns.

More than 200 technicians are in Seguin working to restore service, but it could take four to five days. The company said all meters in the city will have to be manually turned off before the system can be reactivated and eventually restored.

CenterPoint plans to work around the clock with hopes that all meters will be turned off by noon Wednesday.

Read more details: https://t.co/9ieGALwB67 — CenterPoint Energy Alerts (@CNPalerts) March 8, 2022

Customers will need to be home when the technicians will have to turn each natural gas meter back on.

Once the main transmission line is repaired, the system can then be recharged. At that point, CenterPoint will commence the individual manual turn-ons of each meter within the system.

Some customers may have service restored sooner than others.