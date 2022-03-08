© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Environment

Seguin and parts of McQueeney without natural gas service following damage to pipeline

Texas Public Radio | By Steve Short
Published March 8, 2022 at 7:08 PM CST
Wikimedia Commons
Wikimedia Commons

All of Seguin and parts of neighboring McQueeney lost natural gas service to homes and businesses on Tuesday.

CenterPoint Energy explained the outage is the result of damage to a natural gas pipeline that serves the towns.

More than 200 technicians are in Seguin working to restore service, but it could take four to five days. The company said all meters in the city will have to be manually turned off before the system can be reactivated and eventually restored.

CenterPoint plans to work around the clock with hopes that all meters will be turned off by noon Wednesday.

Customers will need to be home when the technicians will have to turn each natural gas meter back on.

Once the main transmission line is repaired, the system can then be recharged. At that point, CenterPoint will commence the individual manual turn-ons of each meter within the system.

Some customers may have service restored sooner than others.

Steve Short
Steve joined the Texas Public Radio news team in 2009, and serves as TPR's Assistant News Director and afternoon anchor. You can hear him Monday-Friday from 3-7pm on KSTX 89.1 FM. Steve is a veteran of radio news in South Texas, having worked for commercial stations in the San Antonio area since the late 1980s.
