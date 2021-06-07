WATCH: Remaining Turtles From December Freeze To Be Released Back Into Ocean

A sea turtle conservation organization will publicly release turtles at South Padre Island at 4 p.m. Monday. This is Sea Turtle, Inc.'s first public release of 2021.

About 20 Kemp's ridley sea turtles were rescued from Cape Cod beaches in December after they went into shock from frigid water temperatures. They have been cared for by Sea Turtle, Inc., and the last three of the group will be released back to the ocean Monday.

The release will be livestreamed on Sea Turtle, Inc.'s Facebook page here:

