On Tuesday, University of Houston-Downtown officials named Abel Antonio Chávez as the sole finalist to become its eighth president. Chavez resigned as president of Our Lady of the Lake University a month ago.

“Dr. Chávez brings the right combination of academic innovation and operational rigor needed to lead UHD into its next chapter,” said UH System Chancellor Renu Khator in a news release. “His ability to elevate student outcomes while ensuring higher education remains a powerful engine for the communities it serves uniquely equips him to guide UHD forward.”

University of Houston-Downtown is one of three institutions under the University of Houston System.

OLLU officials announced Chávez’s resignation on Oct. 16, during a staff-wide meeting that was followed by a public announcement. No reason for his departure was offered publicly and university officials said he would remain at the helm of the institution through Dec. 31.

Chávez is scheduled to be presented to the UH System Board of Regents as the sole finalist on Thursday. The board must then wait 21 days before voting on his employment as the university’s president.

“As a first-generation college student who commuted to campus throughout my educational journey, I see much of my own story in the students at UHD,” Chavez said in the news release. “I know firsthand the extraordinary difference higher education makes in a person’s life.”

As of the Fall 2025, UHD enrolled about 13,558 students, with the largest share, 57% of them, identifying as Hispanic, followed by 19% Black students.

OLLU shares a similar demographic breakdown with at least 75% of the students enrolled in the fall of 2025 identifying as Hispanic or Latino. The university prides itself on being the birthplace of the Hispanic Serving Institution designation that today includes 645 institutions across the country.

Chávez became OLLU’s 10th president on July 15, 2022, succeeding former President Diane Melby. At the time of his arrival the university served a total of 2,326 students, but enrollment was already rapidly declining, reaching 1,550 students by fall 2026.

During his tenure at OLLU the enrollment decline continued impacting the historic main campus located on San Antonio’s West Side, as well as the satellite campuses in Houston and the Rio Grande Valley, which lost 12% and 49% of students respectively between fall 2022 and fall 2025, according to university records. Online enrollment also fell by 38% over the same period.

According to university records, OLLU lost more than $14.7 million in tuition and fees revenue between 2021 and 2025.

Chávez’s total compensation grew from $250,933 annually when he started in 2022 to $424,809 in 2025.

Chavez is one of three candidates who visited the Houston university in October to meet with students, faculty, staff and the community. Among the candidates was also Deborah Bordelon, who was named interim president of UHD this summer after the departure of Loren J. Blanchard.

In his application for the position, Chávez cited growth in undergraduate retention from 51% to 75% with no specific timeline, as well as securing $50 million in philanthropic grants since 2022.

According to university records, undergraduate retention of full-time students was at 71% in 2022 when Chávez arrived, and increased to 75% in the fall 2025. Retention of first-time college students decreased between fall 2025 and fall 2026, from 74% to 68%, according to university officials.

In early October, OLLU officials pointed to a new strategic plan and the hiring of Shobi Sivadasan as the new vice president for enrollment, as a renewed opportunity for growth.

“In this very crowded and saturated higher-education marketplace, which is a fact, we have to own who we are,” Chávez said at the time, when asked about this latest drop in student enrollment. “If we own who we are… and we say, ‘This is who we are. This is how we do and how we care for students,’ we will be alright.”

The San Antonio Report partners with Open Campus on higher education coverage.

This story first appeared in the San Antonio Report.