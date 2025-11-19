Southwest ISD to close Sky Harbour Elementary as part of ‘rebalancing’ plan

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Trustees at San Antonio’s Southwest Independent School District voted Tuesday night to close Sky Harbour Elementary at the end of the school year.

The closure comes as part of the district's Campus Rebalancing Plan , a long-term strategy aimed to ensure equitable resources, financial stability, and improved learning environments.

Southwest ISD said students and staff at the school will be reassigned to neighboring campuses, as enrollment numbers no longer support the current campus configuration.

“This recommendation was not made lightly,” said Superintendent Jeanette Ball in a news release. “When I say this recommendation comes after deep conversations, thoughtful reflection, and genuine care, I truly mean it.”

The rebalancing plan was approved to address declining enrollment at three district schools and resolve structural concerns at Sky Harbour Elementary that would have required substantial investment.

SWISD officials said that by voting to consolidate campuses, the district is taking a proactive approach that will ensure long-term stability.

“We tried to find other solutions, but as a board we have a fiscal responsibility to do right by our students,” Board President Sylvester Vasquez said. “We want the Sky Harbor community to know we are here for them and will help make this change as smooth as possible.”

Sky Harbour students will be rezoned to three new schools: Hidden Cove STEAM Academy, Indian Creek Elementary, and Alvarado Elementary, which is slated to open in Spring 2026. Information about campus assignments and transportation readjustments will be provided to parents in the coming weeks.

Several local school districts have voted to close or considered closing schools within the last few years amid ongoing budget shortfalls, including San Antonio, North East, and Judson ISDs.

Southwest ISD said it continues to face a nearly $3.4 million budget deficit going into the 2025-2026 school year.