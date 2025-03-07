Floresville ISD plans hybrid four-day school weeks

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Floresville ISD will have a four-day school week for large swaths of the next school year.

District trustees approved what they called a hybrid four-day school week.

They’ll have class Monday through Friday for the first and third grading periods, and Monday through Thursday during the second and fourth grading periods. This calendar offers more details.

District officials said their food services contract prevents them from moving to a four-day school week all year long.

They hope shorter school weeks will help attract and retain more teachers.

La Vernia ISD, their neighbor to the north, has had a four-day school week since 2023. It's among about 100 Texas districts that have four-day school weeks.