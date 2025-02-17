Northside ISD joins lawsuit that alleges social media platforms 'rewired' students' minds, behavior

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Northside ISD has joined a class action lawsuit against Meta, ByteDance and other social media companies.

Trustees voted last Tuesday to work with three law firms to join the suit, which alleges that school districts have suffered damages because of youth social media addiction.

The suit claimed that social media platforms “rewired how adolescents think, learn, feel and behave,” and that school districts have been left to address the mental health challenges caused by those platforms.

The law firms are working on a contingency basis, which means their fees will be taken out of any monetary damages Northside receives from the social media companies.

Hundreds of other school districts across the country are also parties in the lawsuit.