San Antonio ISD trustees ease purchasing requirements to speed up HVAC repairs

Trustees for the San Antonio Independent School District approved a request to free district officials from the usual bidding process when purchasing HVAC equipment.

SAISD Attorney Pablo Escamilla said Monday the vote will allow the district to make purchases more quickly when problems arise.

“Normally, on the procurement of any HVAC equipment, for example, or boilers, you have to go through a process of either bidding or RFQ, and that takes months. It takes a long time,” Escamilla said.

“Now the staff can go and procure the services that they need, or the HVAC units they need quickly, get them installed. And if they're beyond $250,000 — which is the amount that's allocated to the superintendent — then come back merely to inform you,” Escamilla told trustees.

Several SAISD campuses had trouble keeping classrooms cool last week during the first week of school.

SAISD officials predicted HVAC systems would break down during August heat waves, and so they created a plan to move students to other campuses when necessary.

In a letter to families the week before school started, Superintendent Jaime Aquino said the district will have to ask voters to approve a bond in order to afford the $575 million needed to fully repair and update the district’s heating and cooling systems.