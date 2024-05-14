San Antonio ISD external review: 'Inadequate leadership’ was one reason for school heater failures

The board of trustees for the San Antonio Independent School District voted on Monday to accept a final report on the district’s heating system failures in January.

The report was compiled by an ad hoc committee of SAISD employees and trustees and presented to the full board Monday evening. It included a list of reasons why the heater systems failed and a list of actions the district will take to correct the problems investigators discovered.

Tucked into the larger report was the long-promised external review of the heater failures.

The Texas Association of School Business Officials (TASBO) conducted the report and prepared it as a seven-page letter. It was dated nearly two months ago.

TASBO investigators listed 10 reasons SAISD’s heaters failed, including “inadequate leadership, ineffective crisis planning, poor departmental culture, lack of documented procedures and processes, continued reliance on outdated HVAC systems, and lack of maintenance and preventative maintenance of equipment.”

Their findings were based on documents provided by the district, not an independent investigation. However, some of their recommendations were included in the action report approved by the SAISD board Monday.

According to SAISD spokesperson Laura Short, TASBO was slated to conduct two more phases of reviews in the coming months: a budget overview in the fall and a “boots on the ground analysis of [the district’s] HVAC” systems in 2025.

The larger ad hoc committee report found that SAISD did not “adequately prepare for the weather event” and “did not budget for ongoing equipment maintenance.”

“What we discovered was were working in a data poor environment. And that’s going to be really important as we look at recommendations,” said Trustee Leticia Ozuna, who led the ad hoc committee. “There were human failures, of course, but a lot of that was driven by process and then responding to a dearth of actionable information.”

In a video produced by the district and presented to the board Monday, Ozuna said the committee was “fully aware that our community needs to have confidence in our stewardship and in the integrity of administration and bond programs.”

“The board commits to lead with openness and a strategic, systemic approach to tackling our challenges,” Ozuna said. “The board is committed to reassuring our families and will continue to push all leaders — district, state, local, federal — for better results for academic outcomes and environments conducive to learning.”

The action report includeed eight recommendations, which district leadership said they were committed to fulfilling.

For instance, SAISD leaders will create a list of benchmarks to track equipment readiness by June. They will also purchase a computer program to track HVAC repairs and monitor HVAC systems within the next 12 months. The report also committed the board to including “an investment in school facility infrastructure that is based on reliable external data obtained from a facilities conditions assessment” in all future bonds. It also planned to reserve 5% of any future bonds for deferred maintenance.