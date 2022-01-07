San Antonio colleges modify spring semester due to increase in omicron transmission

Many San Antonio institutions of higher education have now announced plans to modify the start of the spring semester due to the omicron variant.

Alamo Colleges District

Alamo Colleges District will start its spring semester remotely. Classes will be online from Jan. 18-29, with exceptions for classes that require in-person attendance.

Our Lady of the Lake University

Our Lady of the Lake University has announced that its spring semester classes will be virtual through at least Jan. 23.

While OLLU is not requiring students to receive the vaccine, it is strongly recommended.

St. Mary's University

St. Mary's University has delayed the start of the spring semester to Jan. 24. The School of Law will begin classes in person on Jan. 10, as originally scheduled.

Residence halls will be available for students starting Jan. 9.

Texas A&M San Antonio

Texas A&M San Antonio has updated its Fall 2021 guidelines, but has not announced an adjusted schedule at the time of publication.

Trinity University

Trinity University has delayed the start of classes until Jan. 31. Staff who are able have been asked to work remotely until Jan. 17.

University of the Incarnate Word

Starting Jan. 10 and for the following two weeks, lecture-based course on UIW's Broadway campus and courses through the School of Professional Studies will move to virtual instruction. The change is exclusive to lecture courses and does not include lab, studio, clinical or performance-based courses, which will take place in person.

Campus housing remains open, and student residents will continue their move-in processes as planned.

University of Texas at San Antonio

Most scheduled classes at the University of Texas at San Antonio will meet online for three weeks, beginning Jan. 18. Labs, performance-based classes, ROTC and other classes that require hands-on instruction will remain in-person. Residence halls will remain open.

Attendance to all UTSA athletics events will be limited to 50% capacity. Mandatory coronavirus testing will continue for students, faculty, and staff.