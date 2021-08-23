San Antonio ISD’s Pedro Martinez Is A Finalist For Chief Of Chicago Public Schools

Pedro Martinez, the superintendent of the San Antonio Independent School District, is being considered for the top job at Chicago Public Schools.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times , Martinez is one of four finalists in the search for the school system’s next CEO, and the only one who’s been interviewed so far.

Chicago Public Schools interim CEO José Torres may be offered the job as well. The Sun-Times reports Torres is a top contender, but he had to be coaxed into accepting the temporary position.

In a statement released by SAISD, Martinez said he applied for the job because Chicago is his hometown.

“It is a compliment that Chicago Public Schools considers me a candidate for CEO, and it speaks well to the great work that is happening here in San Antonio,” Martinez said. “I am very happy in San Antonio ISD and proud of the transformation that is improving our children’s educational equity.”

Martinez said Chicago’s hiring process is “still ongoing.”

“I will wait to see how it plays out,” Martinez said. “My focus continues to be on San Antonio and making sure we are supporting our students and teachers, paving the way for a strong year ahead.”

SAISD hired Martinez in 2015. State officials and the district’s board credits him with improving both the district’s reputation and students’ academic outcomes.