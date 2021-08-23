© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

San Antonio ISD’s Pedro Martinez Is A Finalist For Chief Of Chicago Public Schools

Texas Public Radio | By Camille Phillips
Published August 23, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT
Pedro Martinez stands at a podium in the library at Lanier High School talking to students.
Camille Phillips
/
Texas Public Radio
San Antonio ISD Superintendent Pedro Martinez speaks to Lanier High School students at an event announcing a program that connected students with hot spots or devices to connect them to internet at home in December 2019.

Pedro Martinez, the superintendent of the San Antonio Independent School District, is being considered for the top job at Chicago Public Schools.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, Martinez is one of four finalists in the search for the school system’s next CEO, and the only one who’s been interviewed so far.

Chicago Public Schools interim CEO José Torres may be offered the job as well. The Sun-Times reports Torres is a top contender, but he had to be coaxed into accepting the temporary position.

In a statement released by SAISD, Martinez said he applied for the job because Chicago is his hometown.

“It is a compliment that Chicago Public Schools considers me a candidate for CEO, and it speaks well to the great work that is happening here in San Antonio,” Martinez said. “I am very happy in San Antonio ISD and proud of the transformation that is improving our children’s educational equity.”

Martinez said Chicago’s hiring process is “still ongoing.”

“I will wait to see how it plays out,” Martinez said. “My focus continues to be on San Antonio and making sure we are supporting our students and teachers, paving the way for a strong year ahead.”

SAISD hired Martinez in 2015. State officials and the district’s board credits him with improving both the district’s reputation and students’ academic outcomes.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.

Tags

EducationSAISDPedro MartinezChicagoTop Stories
Camille Phillips
Camille Phillips can be reached at Camille@TPR.org and on Twitter at @cmpcamille. TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
See stories by Camille Phillips