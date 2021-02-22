© 2020 Texas Public Radio
KVHL 91.7 FM is currently off-air due to weather-related issues. The internet stream is unaffected, and you may still listen through the TPR app.
Education

Texas Won't Require School Districts To Make Up Days Missed During Power Blackouts

Texas Public Radio | By Camille Phillips
Published February 22, 2021 at 2:07 PM CST
North East ISD school bus
File Photo | Camille Phillips | Texas Public Radio

Texas public schools will not be required to make up the days they missed during last week’s energy blackouts.

School districts and charter networks can apply for waivers with the Texas Education Agency so the missed days don’t count against them.

TEA is also allowing districts to stay closed or go 100% remote this week as needed to complete repairs.

Texas’s public schools are usually required by law to complete 75,600 minutes of instruction each year. Districts that apply for the waivers must show proof the closures were necessary.

Several districts in San Antonio have indicated they plan to take advantage of the waiver.

Camille Phillips
Camille Phillips can be reached at Camille@TPR.org and on Twitter at @cmpcamille.
