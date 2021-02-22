Texas Won't Require School Districts To Make Up Days Missed During Power Blackouts

Texas public schools will not be required to make up the days they missed during last week’s energy blackouts.

School districts and charter networks can apply for waivers with the Texas Education Agency so the missed days don’t count against them.

TEA is also allowing districts to stay closed or go 100% remote this week as needed to complete repairs.

Texas’s public schools are usually required by law to complete 75,600 minutes of instruction each year. Districts that apply for the waivers must show proof the closures were necessary.

Several districts in San Antonio have indicated they plan to take advantage of the waiver.

