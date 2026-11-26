The Trump administration is recommending new tariffs of up to 20% on 14 major U.S. trading partners, including China, the European Union, Japan, and South Korea.

U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer alleged unfair trade practices as the reason for proposing new tariffs under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974.

"For decades, many of our trading partners have adopted industrial strategies built on targeting manufacturing, wage and labor suppression, financial and other support, non-market economy inputs, and other market-distorting practices that tilt the trade balance in their favor while eroding America's manufacturing base," Greer said. "But where successive statements at the G7, G20, WTO and other fora have not resulted in change, President Trump is proposing to take action to bring about the elimination of these unfair acts, policies, and practices."

The Office of the USTR added, "The Trade Representative has not made determinations with respect to Mexico or Norway at this time," suggesting additional Section 301 tariffs are still on the table.

The proposed tariffs will have to go through a public comment period, but Dallas-based trade lawyer Michelle Schulz expects them to be approved.

"My understanding is that the USTR and Department of Commerce have already looked at this extensively," Schulz said.So they have written a substantial report that they will use to back up their claims that there are unfair trade practices."

Texas is the nation's leading state for trade. That makes it the most exposed to the effects of tariffs. The new tariffs, if approved, would put further upward pressure on prices for Texas businesses and consumers, on top of that imposed by earlier tariffs applied by the Trump administration.

"We have a lot of companies here in Texas who are manufacturing, whether it’s just parts and components or it’s machinery," Schulz said. "Those companies have had to increase their prices because the components that they import can’t be obtained elsewhere, they can’t be made here, or at least not quickly."

While the U.S. International Court of Trade forced the Trump administration to drop tariffs it had applied to most major U.S. trading partners utilizing the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, other tariffs it applied using Section 301 remain in force.

Kacie Wright manages Houghton Horns, a brass instrument specialty shop north of Fort Worth. The business sells student instruments made in China and professional-quality instruments made in Germany and Japan; all would be affected by the proposed new tariffs.

“For November 2024 [Black Friday] we did $279,000 in online sales," Wright said. "For November 2025 we did $92,000 in sales. Higher tariffs means higher prices, which will depress those numbers even further.”

Otaku Café is also bracing for fresh pain. The combination hobby store and video game arcade in San Antonio imports most of what it sells from China or Japan.

"It’s hit pretty hard. And I don’t mean just for us personally, in my own business. It’s the people in our industry," said Richard Giron, Otaku Café's co-owner. "We’re not the only [hobby] store in town, and others have closed during this time because of the past two years."

Houghton Horns and Otaku Café are two of more than 1,000 U.S. small businesses working through a coalition called We Pay the Tariffs, that have signed a joint letter to the leaders of the next Congress requesting tariff relief as a means of combating high prices.

“Three weeks ago, voters unambiguously rejected tariffs that have worsened the affordability crisis and devastated small businesses. Customers can't afford more price increases, but small businesses can't afford to absorb tariffs on top of tariffs either," said Dan Anthony, executive director of We Pay the Tariffs. "Congress must listen to voters and end these tariffs immediately.”