Following Brad Starr and Lacey Maderas through Cattleman Square is like following a minister after Sunday service. They seem to know everyone and everyone seems to know them.

Starr and Maderas are Corazón Ministries’ outreach workers who have come to the historic neighborhood that spans about 19 blocks just west of downtown San Antonio, every weekday since September 2025.

There are more than 160 people experiencing homelessness in Cattleman Square. A coalition of local nonprofits wants to help all of the people residing there find stable housing by next year.

Corazón and Close to Home are connecting with and rehousing homeless community members, partly using funding from the San Antonio Housing Trust, which is leading a community planning effort to figure out what should be built in Cattleman Square after unsheltered community members have stable housing.

Other homelessness response organizations, like Haven for Hope and SAMMinistries, are involved at Cattleman Square, while VIA Metropolitan Transit and the University of Texas at San Antonio are participating in the planning process.

On Aug. 31, joined by the nonprofit’s director of outreach, Brittney Ackerson, the group worked in 90-degree heat to connect with community members. Community members stuck to the shade, lying on blankets or sitting on street curbs in the shadow of buildings. The outreach workers have resources to offer: trips to Corazón’s Day Center, free meals and referrals to treatment, housing and other assistance programs.

Amber Esparza / San Antonio Report Corazón Street Outreach Team member Lacey Maderas, right, is approached by individuals in Cattleman Square who are in need of social resources.

For Deborah Danko, who had been homeless for three years, it was time to take one of those opportunities. She told Maderas and Starr she was ready to try a housing program. It took time for her to come to that decision after working with Corazón Ministries workers for several months.

“Everything out here is a process,” Danko said. “Treat us like we’re human beings. Just because we’re homeless doesn’t mean we’re not people.”

Homelessness is stressful, she said. It’s hard to think straight without consistent access to food or sleep. Getting people off the street isn’t a simple problem, she added, and there is rarely a one-size-fits-all solution.

Advocates say it’s the beginning of a new kind of revitalization strategy: concentrating homeless response resources in one place before adding housing, parks and pedestrian access, based on input from Westside residents.

In January, nonprofit Close to Home will start implementing a Homeless Response Action Plan that targets an end to homelessness in the area by July.

The San Antonio Housing Trust has released its first draft of a plan to reimagine the area, also known as the Nuestro Cattleman Square Community Vision. The plan, which was first called Project DC, draws from months of public engagement to propose new housing projects, parks and walkways, and renovated underpasses and historic buildings.

Courtesy / San Antonio Housing Trust A rendering shows proposed plans for improvement of the Cattleman Square Historic District around the Rich Book Building and VIA Centro Plaza area.

“We want this to be something replicable, we’re all looking for a compassionate way to address encampments,” said Katie Wilson, CEO of Close to Home, a nonprofit that focuses on housing. “This is a model that we can learn from and then scale, hopefully, so we can continue to see reductions in unsheltered homelessness, [while making] sure that the interventions are sticking long-term for people.”

On the groundDuring their visit on Aug. 31, a man approached Ackerson, asking for help with rent. He’d heard about her work, he said, and he showed her an eviction notice. She gave him a phone number for rental assistance. Then she told him to come to Corazón’s Day Center.

If he couldn’t get assistance, she said, he needed to reach out to her as soon as possible.

Tears formed in the corner of the man’s eyes and she asked to give him a hug.

Corazón staff said they are focused on building relationships like these, where they share resources to build trust.

A few minutes after giving out rental assistance advice, another community member approached Ackerson. He needed to borrow a phone and make a call, but he also took time to open up about substance abuse

“I know you; I been wanting to talk to you,” he said to Ackerson.

“I want to chop it up with you,” she replied.

Amber Esparza / San Antonio Report Brittney Ackerson, Corazón Ministries Day Center Director and Street Outreach Team leader, jokes around with Mathew Gonzalez, an individual experiencing homelessness who recently lost his bed space at Haven for Hope during a street team outreach session in Cattleman Square on Aug. 31, 2026.

Ackerson has been homeless, she said, and she recognizes many of the people she encounters. Starr and Lacey said they use their personal experiences to get community members in Cattleman Square to open up.

“Our No. 1 goal is to build relationships,” Ackerson said.

From there, Corazón staff work on understanding the root causes of clients’ issues to begin addressing them by connecting them with housing, healthcare and health insurance, mental health treatment or whatever they need to create more stable lives.

“We are stalkers. We want to know all the details,” Ackerson joked.

Erika Borrego, CEO of Corazón Ministries, said this is the first step. Corazón has helped 40 people at Cattleman Square be rehoused, and that effort is the foundation for a Homeless Response Action Plan (HRAP) for the area.

“I feel strongly that collaboration is critical,” Borrego said. “It’s been beneficial for us to lay the groundwork before this is launched to really understand the population that’s on the ground there.”

Can all homeless residents be rehoused by July?In January, Close to Home will start putting together a by-name list of the people living in Cattleman Square who need housing. It’s part of the first phase of the HRAP.

“It’s about following people kind of through that entire journey to make sure that it ends with people being permanently housed somewhere that they can sustain,” said Close to Home CEO Katie Wilson.

The Homeless Response Action Plan was published in June and, if funded, will start in 2027. It includes an engagement period for the first three months with a housing surge in the four months after that; that would mean all of Cattleman Square’s unsheltered community members could be rehoused by July. The plan then calls for 20 months of sustained services where staff follow up with clients to make sure they stay housed.

Amber Esparza / San Antonio Report People rest and gather along a sidewalk in front of the Heimann Building across from the VIA Centro Plaza in downtown San Antonio on Aug. 31, 2026.

Wilson said that timeline assumes Close to Home and other nonprofits get the resources they need from the beginning. The HRAP needs a budget of around $9.6 million. The San Antonio Housing Trust gave Close to Home a grant of $1 million to start its work and several private funders have stepped in, but more resources are needed.

Wilson added that part of any funding gap would be covered by narrowly focusing the work and resources local nonprofits already have in Cattleman Square. Close to Home wants to work with institutions in the area, like Haven for Hope, the Bexar County Jail and the jail’s new diversion pilot program, to help find solutions.

Close to Home will know more about its needs and timelines after it creates its by-name list with individualized housing plans, she added, and plans to ask for more resources then.

“It’s a hard question to answer right now, but we should be able to answer it very well as we get on the ground in January,” Wilson said.

Borrego said ending homelessness is an ambitious goal unless deeper issues around income inequality and housing affordability are addressed.

“What we need to envision is a strategy that quickly moves people off the street when they get there,” she said. “We can quickly pivot people from on the street to off the street with the proper infrastructure in place.

If this works, the model could be replicated in other parts of San Antonio.

“There’s a great opportunity here to rally support and test this model, this new way of working in San Antonio,” Wilson said. “That will inspire some excitement and investment that we can do this in other parts of San Antonio.”

Visions for the future

On Nov. 20, the San Antonio Housing Trust released its first draft of its Nuestro Cattleman Square Community Vision.

Cattleman Square has a long history in San Antonio with connections to the cattle trade and rail industries and is the gateway between downtown and the West Side. The Housing Trust has hosted information sessions, attended community events and met with Westside residents for months to learn more about what they want to see in the area.

Now, it has turned that feedback into a draft plan. The 111-page document presents dozens of ideas, like building new housing on empty lots or in old buildings and adding new parks and green space to the Cattleman Square area.

The draft identifies places for new crosswalks while proposing walkways through city blocks and better lighting under highway overpasses to improve pedestrian access. It draws inspiration from the nearby Historic Market Square.

Courtesy / San Antonio Housing Trust A rendering shows proposed plans for improvement of an underpass in the Cattleman Square Historic District.

Pete Alanis, the CEO of the Housing Trust, said those plans are open to change. The Housing Trust will announce more opportunities to comment on the draft this winter.

“We want neighbors to be able to tell us what feels right, what we missed, what they think should change in this draft document,” he said. “The feedback is going to really help us determine which ideas move forward and how.”

Some of the ideas may never be realized. Certain properties have private owners that make their own decisions. Local and state governments are responsible for maintaining or renovating infrastructure.

“We’re not telling them exactly what they need to do [or that] it has to be tomorrow,” Alanis said. “If there’s a future change or future opportunity, at least they know what the community wants.”

There are, however, some certainties. The Housing Trust owns property in Cattleman Square and is working with other stakeholders and property owners to build transformational projects on a half dozen catalyst sites. More information on those will be released in December.

Alanis said the priorities he had heard from community members — preserving cultural history and identity, expanding affordable housing, improving connection and transportation and adding gathering places — would lead the way. The goal is to let local voices guide the project at all levels.

“I just view us as facilitators of what the community needs and wants. We help formulate these ideas. We help mass those ideas,” Alanis said. “But this is all community-driven work. That’s something I think personally am very proud of, and I hope it continues to be for you know for decades to come.”

