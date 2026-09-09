Gas prices rise to $3.99 per gallon around San Antonio, but AAA says relief likely

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Gas prices of close to $4 per gallon were spotted around San Antonio on Wednesday. However, some price relief at the gas pump may be just days away.

Gas prices are up because crude oil prices are up since the U.S.-Iran war began over the Strait of Hormuz.

About 60% of what we pay for at the pump is based on crude oil prices, reports the American Automobile Association (AAA).

But a couple of factors may bring some price relief to the gas pump soon.

AAA Texas spokesman Doug Shupe said the Environmental Protection Agency requires gas stations to start selling winter blend fuel after September 15.

"And that winter blend fuel is cheaper to produce, and that savings is passed along to consumers," he said. "So, in the coming weeks, we might see some decreases at the pump."

Winter blend makes vehicles run better in colder months, while summer blend does the same for vehicles during hotter months. The summer blend also produces less smog during the hotter months.

And with the busy summer travel season behind us, the demand for gas is also down. Lower demand usually means lower prices.

Shupe said San Antonians are paying about $14 more to fill up a mid-sized vehicle than they did a year ago.

The average gallon of regular unleaded in the Alamo City on Wednesday was $3.79.

That's three cents lower than the Texas average of $3.81 and 43 cents lower than the U.S. average of $4.22.

Shupe had a couple of fuel cost-savings tips to offer to San Antonians.

"Keep in mind those gas stations closest to highway exits tend to be selling for more than if you drive in a little bit," he said. "So, we encourage people to download a gas savings app, like the AAA Mobile Map, which will help you find the gas stations selling for the least amount wherever you are."

Shupe added properly inflated tires and properly maintained vehicles improve gas mileage. He said drivers should also take it easy on the gas pedal and put luggage inside a vehicle and not on roof racks, where wind resistance increases the amount of gas needed to get on down the road.