2 San Antonio chambers of commerce announce plan for closer collaboration

The Greater San Antonio Chamber of Commerce and the Metro SA Chamber are exploring a partnership to work more closely together, according to a press release Tuesday morning from both organization’s board chairs.

The boards of both the Metro SA Chamber and the Greater Chamber are establishing a joint committee to focus on future collaboration that “strengthens the voice of the business community.”

“It is time to come together as a business community to unapologetically advocate for San Antonio, to create an atmosphere where we encourage investment from small business to corporate, and from local to non-local,” said Paul Basaldua, the Metro SA Chamber’s board chair.

“We can achieve much more together to enhance the economic vitality of our region,” added Greater San Antonio Chamber Board Chair Kevin C. Dinnin.

Major investments in downtown — including a new arena for the San Antonio Spurs, a new stadium for the Missions and surrounding development — have drawn interest and support from San Antonio’s businesses.

The city has long had multiple chambers of commerce and business development groups, divided by geography and areas of focus.

This isn’t the first time these two groups have considered working more closely together. In 2023, the Greater San Antonio Chamber and the then-called North San Antonio Chamber of Commerce considered a merger.

That effort didn’t pan out and the North Chamber went in another direction, rebranding as the Metro SA Chamber in 2024.

But amidst turnovers in leadership and historic investments in downtown development, two of the city’s largest chambers are preparing to work more closely.

Last month, three of the top staff members at the Greater San Antonio Chamber announced they were leaving. That included President and CEO Jeff Webster, who will retire Dec. 1. Senior Vice President of Administration and Operations Joanna Weidman is moving on to a new role at the Southwest Research Institute, and Katie Ferrier, the chamber’s lead policy adviser, is starting her own consulting business.

Former Frost Bank president and previous Greater Chamber board chair, Pat Frost, will step in as interim leader for the organization.

Disclosure: Pat Frost serves on the Texas Public Radio and San Antonio Report boards of directors.

This story first appeared in the San Antonio Report.