Methodist plans $45M expansion of Westover hospital

This story has been updated.

The Methodist Health System is planning a $45 million expansion of its Westover Hills hospital that will bring in 51 new beds and grow its emergency and imaging departments.

Methodist Hospital Westover Hills opened on the far West Side of San Antonio in 2024. Located at 5106 West Loop 1604 North, the hospital currently has a 56-bed capacity.

The expansion will include adding 42 inpatient beds to the fourth floor of the building, which was built with shell space in mind for future growth. The hospital’s emergency and imaging departments will also undergo an expansion with nine new ER beds and 12,000 square feet of new space. Construction is slated to start by the end of the year and be completed by the end of 2027.

Methodist, San Antonio’s largest hospital system with 11 hospitals, is currently undergoing the largest expansion in its history, which includes ongoing renovations and additions to its San Antonio network amounting to $450 million. Earlier this month, Methodist acquired 18 Texas MedClinic urgent care clinics in San Antonio.

News also broke yesterday that the system’s president and CEO since 2023, Dan Miller, is leaving his role in San Antonio to become president of HCA Healthcare’s East Florida Division. HCA Healthcare, a Nashville-based company, jointly funds Methodist along with Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas, a local nonprofit focused on health equity.

Methodist said in a statement that it has begun its search for its next president and CEO.

Correction: This story has been updated to correct the dollar amount of the expansion and the total number of beds that will be added.

