San Antonio's August home sales outperformed state and national averages

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Home sales in the San Antonio area rose by 4% in August, compared to the same month in 2025, the San Antonio Board of Realtors (SABOR) reports.

“August’s increase in sales alongside stable pricing shows continued activity in our market,” said Ed Zapata, SABOR’s 2026 board chairperson. “Buyers have time and choice, while sellers need to be thoughtful about pricing and positioning their homes."

Home sales may have been helped along by flat-lining home prices, increasing affordability for some buyers.

The local median price was just above $299,000, unchanged from August 2025. Also helping buyers are the increased number of homes on the market, an inventory measured at just under a six-month supply. In other words, it would take about half-a-year for all the homes on the market today to be sold.

Homes for sale are sitting on the local market longer than a year ago too, around 82 days on average. Sellers in a hurry who are in no position to remain on the market that long, may wiggle a little sooner on their asking price. But overall, most sellers are not budging much. SABOR reports nearly 93% of sellers got their original asking price on a sale last month.

SABOR reports most homes sold in the San Antonio area, nearly 67%, were priced between $200,000 and $499,000.

San Antonio home sales were healthier, compared to Texas in general. Statewide, home sales were down by more than 4% in August. The statewide median home price was down by nearly 1% to $355,000.

Nationally, existing-home sales decreased by 2% month-over-month and 1.2% year-over-year, according to the National Association of Realtors (NAR). The association also reported month-over-month sales were unchanged in the western U.S. and declined in the Northeast, Midwest and South. Year-over-year sales were unchanged in the South and declined in the Northeast, Midwest and West.

“Mortgage rates and home sales move in opposite directions, so it's not surprising to see a mild dip in home buying activity due to high mortgage rates,” said NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun in a news release. “Still, home prices are rising, and existing home sales are actually up 1.6% year-to-date through the first eight months of the year. Homebuying demand, despite higher interest rates, is no doubt being supported by rising wages, which grew 3.1% in August, along with 643,000 net new jobs added since the start of the year. Job creation and wage growth typically drive housing demand.”

“The number of months it would take to exhaust the total inventory at the current sales pace has grown to 4.9 months’ supply—its highest level in over ten years. The ample supply of homes for sale on the market is giving homebuyers better opportunities to negotiate,” Yun added.

NAR said the national sales median price for all home types in August was a little more than $429,000, or up nearly 2% from a year ago.

The association reports 6.67% was the national average for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage in August, according to numbers from Freddie Mac. That's up from 6.54% in July and up from 6.59% a year ago.