H-E-B names its first female president; Roxanne Orsak takes the helm in January

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

H-E-B has named a new president who will start in this role next year. Roxanne Orsak is the current chief operating officer and will be the first woman to lead the largest grocery store in Texas.

Roxanne Orsak started as a store management trainee in 1988, according to a company news release. A graduate of Texas A&M, Orsak is credited with developing the H-E-B Plus concept in 2004 and the Joe V’s Smart Shop in 2010. She’ll succeed the current president, Craig Boyan, in January upon his retirement. Boyan had served as president for 15 years.

“Throughout my time at H-E-B, our amazing Partners and leaders have inspired me to be my very best,” said Orsak. “At H-E-B, we are more than just a grocery store. We are committed to showing up for each other and working hard so we can run a business that improves the lives of our Partners, customers, and communities. I am honored to continue to shape the future of this great company with integrity, heart, and a relentless pursuit of excellence.”

The transition comes at a time when HEB is continuing expansion, including in the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex where it previously had no stores until 2021.

This is also a time when consumers are feeling the inflation and tariff pinch and when the USDA expects food prices to increase 3% this year.

The 120-year-old San Antonio-based grocery chain has approximately 175,000 employees with 455 stores. Forbes reports the company’s gross revenue last year was $46.5 billion.