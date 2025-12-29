Alamo Bowl head coaches praise host city, remember Texas Tech roots

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

The head coaches of the two college teams to play in Tuesday night's Alamo Bowl heaped praise on its host city and sponsor.

During a pre-bowl news conference, USC Coach Lincoln Riley said the team members and families have been having fun taking in the sights in San Antonio before the big game sponsored by Valero.

"We've had a great several days here in San Antonio," Riley said. "It's been great to get back to Texas. A lot of great memories here."

Some of those Texas memories for Riley include serving on the Texas Tech football staff with Sonny Dykes under late Tech Head Coach Mike Leach in the early 2000s. Both remember long nights working on game plans under Leach. Both men were thankful for Leach turning over a lot of coaching responsibilities that helped prepare them to later become head coaches themselves.

Dykes will be coaching the TCU Horned Frogs against Riley and his Trojans in the bowl game.

"I can't imagine a better city to host a bowl game than San Antonio," Dykes said. "It's been great for players, been tremendous for our fans. Our coaches' families have had a great time."

Dykes also discussed TCU backup quarterback, sixth-year senior Ken Seals, who has stepped up to fill the role of starting quarterback Josh Hoover, one of the most productive quarterbacks in TCU history, who opted out of the Alamo Bowl to enter the transfer portal.

"You know, it's hard for him, you know, when you're the backup quarterback sometimes," Dykes said. Especially, when you're older than the starter. It can be tough. You know, it can be tough to practice at a high level. It can be tough to be mentally focused and go out there and give it your all every day when you know there is probably not a great chance you're going to play."

But Dykes said Seals showed none of that and came to practice with the "best attitude." He added the team has "love" and "respect" for Seals and he expects the team will rally around him in the bowl game.

He said Seals has had a great week of practice and is starting to look like a starting quarterback after getting in more reps.

No. 16 USC is nearly a touchdown favorite over TCU. Kickoff on ESPN is at 8 p.m.