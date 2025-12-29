San Antonio is offering free Christmas tree recycling

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

‘Tis the season for live Christmas trees to be disposed of properly and not placed on the curb of your house. Instead, the City of San Antonio will be offering disposal at the start of 2026 for about two weeks.

Aging and drying Christmas trees can pose a fire risk if left out too long. Starting on Friday, January 3 and through January 14, you can drop off your tree, and the city will dispose of it for free.

However, there are a few rules:

Live trees only

If it’s over six feet tall, cut it in half

Trees can’t have any lights, artificial snow, or decorations, and the stand has to be removed

The tree must be loose and not in a bag

San Antonio has a tarp ordinance where brush needs to be covered when travelling or you could face a $5 fine

You can put smaller trees (think Charlie Brown size) in organic green carts during standard collection

Here’s where you can drop off trees:



Culebra Road Drop-Off Center - 7030 Culebra Road, 78238

Tuesday - Friday 8 AM to 5 PM; Saturday 8 AM to Noon

Frio City Road Drop-Off Center - 1531 Frio City Road, 78226

Tuesday - Friday 8 AM to 5 PM; Saturday 8 AM to Noon

Rigsby Road Drop-Off Center - 2755 Rigsby Road, 78222

Tuesday - Friday 8 AM to 5 PM; Saturday 8 AM to Noon

Bitters Brush Recycling Center - 1800 Wurzbach Parkway, 78216

Monday - Saturday 8 AM to 5 PM

78216

All centers are closed on Sundays and holidays.

What happens to all those trees? They're turned into mulch, and you’ll be able to access some of it later in January form the center on Bitters.

Mulch from Christmas trees is provided for free according to the city’s website.

Fine, ground mulch is available for purchase at 3 cents per pound in increments of 20 pounds.