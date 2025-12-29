San Antonio is offering free Christmas tree recycling
‘Tis the season for live Christmas trees to be disposed of properly and not placed on the curb of your house. Instead, the City of San Antonio will be offering disposal at the start of 2026 for about two weeks.
Aging and drying Christmas trees can pose a fire risk if left out too long. Starting on Friday, January 3 and through January 14, you can drop off your tree, and the city will dispose of it for free.
However, there are a few rules:
- Live trees only
- If it’s over six feet tall, cut it in half
- Trees can’t have any lights, artificial snow, or decorations, and the stand has to be removed
- The tree must be loose and not in a bag
- San Antonio has a tarp ordinance where brush needs to be covered when travelling or you could face a $5 fine
- You can put smaller trees (think Charlie Brown size) in organic green carts during standard collection
Here’s where you can drop off trees:
- Culebra Road Drop-Off Center - 7030 Culebra Road, 78238
- Tuesday - Friday 8 AM to 5 PM; Saturday 8 AM to Noon
- Frio City Road Drop-Off Center - 1531 Frio City Road, 78226
- Tuesday - Friday 8 AM to 5 PM; Saturday 8 AM to Noon
- Rigsby Road Drop-Off Center - 2755 Rigsby Road, 78222
- Tuesday - Friday 8 AM to 5 PM; Saturday 8 AM to Noon
- Bitters Brush Recycling Center - 1800 Wurzbach Parkway, 78216
- Monday - Saturday 8 AM to 5 PM
All centers are closed on Sundays and holidays.
What happens to all those trees? They're turned into mulch, and you’ll be able to access some of it later in January form the center on Bitters.
Mulch from Christmas trees is provided for free according to the city’s website.
Fine, ground mulch is available for purchase at 3 cents per pound in increments of 20 pounds.