San Antonio area's modest slump in home sales continues

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

June home sales dipped in the San Antonio area by 1%, compared to the same month last year, according to the San Antonio Board of Realtors (SABOR).

Yet the local housing market still shows signs of area resilience because home prices remain higher than a year ago. The median home price in June was $324,000, up 4% from June 2024.

Inventory levels continue to grow in the Alamo City area, up 14% in June in the year-to-year comparison as homes stay on the market longer, an average of 75 days. Buyers have more choice and a little more bargaining power.

"Even as prices hold strong, the increase in inventory and extended days on the market indicate buyers are weighing their options more carefully," said Reagan Williamson, chair of SABOR's board.

TPR’s journalism is free to read, but not free to produce. If you believe in independent, local journalism, help us keep it going.

Still, sellers are hanging tough in negotiations with nearly 94% of homes selling at list price.

So far in 2025, January was the only month to record growth in home sales, up 5%. Sales dipped 8% in both February and March. They were down 1% in April, down 3% in May.

Statewide, home sales were up more than 8% in June, compared to the same month of 2024. And the statewide median price stood at $350,000 or a 0.4% bump from last June.

San Antonio remains the best big city home buy in the state, with prices $25,000 below the statewide median.

The Texas Real Estate Research Center at Texas A&M reports high mortgage rates, affordability, and economic uncertainty over tariffs and inflation are weighing on the state's housing market.