Report: Foreclosure rates in San Antonio rose in April

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

San Antonio had one of the highest rates of foreclosure in the country in April.

A new report from the real estate property data firm ATTOM found that one in every 2,326 homes in San Antonio went under foreclosure last month. The report added that Texas saw 3,280 foreclosure starts — the highest in the nation — in April.

The nationwide foreclosure rate rose 13.9% year-over-year in April. There were 36,033 foreclosed properties across the country. South Carolina, Illinois and Florida saw the highest foreclosure rates.

ATTOM’s CEO Rob Barber said the foreclosure rate was still below historical norms but the increase indicated that homeowners were “beginning to feel the effects of persistent economic pressures.”