Consumer spending rose slightly in San Antonio to kick off spring

Even with market fluctuations, tariff threats, inflation, and cuts in federal funding and federal jobs, San Antonio consumer spending seemed steady at the start of spring.

The state comptroller's office just released city sales tax figures for San Antonio for the month of March. Sales taxes paid quarterly by some businesses were also paid in March.

The state collects city sales taxes on behalf of the municipality and then returns the money to the city. When more money is spent by consumers, city sales tax collections rise. It's one good indicator of consumer sentiment about the economy.

Collections for the month for San Antonio were up more than 2% compared to March of last year. More than $46 million in city sales tax revenue was returned to the city for this past March.

Among major Texas cities, Dallas saw the biggest jump in the same comparison, around 12%. Houston saw an increase of 7%. Austin recorded a drop of 8%.