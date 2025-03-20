© 2025 Texas Public Radio
San Antonio Food Bank concerned following federal program cuts

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published March 20, 2025 at 12:00 PM CDT
Volunteers load cars at the San Antonio Food Bank
Paul Flahive
/
TPR
Volunteers load cars at the San Antonio Food Bank.

The elimination of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's local food purchase program worries the San Antonio Food Bank.

Food Bank President Eric Cooper said the program was worth $3 million to the organization, and private donations alone could not close that gap.

"I've got to make tough decisions. I've got to cut back. I've got to ration. I've got to give less food and less variety as a result, and that's not where we want to be," he said.

Cooper added that he hopes elected leaders in Washington will revisit the move and, at the least, "claw back" some of the program.

Before the cut, the food bank had assisted 105,000 people with food scarcity issues. That number will now likely drop.

Cooper said there's also debate over cutting the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP), which provides food benefits to low-income families.

He said that cut will hurt families and grocery stores like H-E-B and Walmart, where one in five shoppers use SNAP.

