San Antonio's Holt Truck Centers signs expansion deal with Houston-based Kyrish Truck Centers

San Antonio-based Holt Truck Centers announced on Monday the acquisition of Kyrish Truck Centers, a Houston-based company.

The deal makes Holt the third largest dealership of International Motors trucks in the nation.

The price tag of Holt's acquisition of Kyrish Truck Centers was not disclosed.

The deal will expand Holt's total number of truck centers in the nation to 35.

The Holt Truck Centers sells other truck brands, outside of the International Brand, as well as buses and used highway trucks. It also offers repairs for big rigs, buses and RVs.

With this acquisition, HOLT Truck Centers will expand its presence in Texas to locations in Austin, Houston, and the Rio Grande Valley, according to a news release.

The 550 current Kyrish Truck Center employees will become employees of HOLT Truck Centers.

Longhorn Bus will continue to operate under that brand and is the authorized IC Bus dealer throughout Texas.